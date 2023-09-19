President Biden addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, and while he dropped no bombshells, he castigated Russia over its Ukraine war and warned of the "existential threat" posed to the world by climate change. Some highlights of the speech, as rounded up by the New York Times, the Washington Post, the AP, and CNN:

Climate: Biden spoke of heat waves, droughts, and other weather-related emergencies around the world. "Taken together these snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and begin to climate-proof our world," he said. The US, Biden added, "has treated this crisis as an existential threat from the moment we took office. Not only for us, but for all of humanity."