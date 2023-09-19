Former US Open Champ Undergoes Brain Surgery

Gary Woodland 'on the road to recovery' after procedure to remove tumor
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2023 12:43 PM CDT
Former US Open Champ Undergoes Brain Surgery
Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Charlotte, NC.   (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Less than three weeks after announcing he'd been diagnosed with a brain tumor, US golfer Gary Woodland underwent surgery to remove it Monday. "After a long surgery the majority of the tumor has been removed," read a statement shared on the 39-year-old golfer's social media accounts, per the BBC. The 2019 US Open champion first spoke of a "lesion" on his brain on Aug. 30, per People. "I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication," he wrote, adding that after consulting with specialists and family, "we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action." Monday's statement noted "the family requests space and privacy to be together" as Woodland "gets started on the road to recovery." (Read more golf stories.)

