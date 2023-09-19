Most Americans Are Very Tired of Politics

If the idea of talking politics these days feels like a wearying chore, you are not alone. A new study by the Pew Research Center finds that 65% of Americans say they often or always feel "exhausted" when thinking about politics. A smaller majority (55%) feels downright angry. Only 10% feel hopeful at the prospect, and a rarer few (4%) feel optimistic.

Almost 3 in 10 people (28%) have unfavorable views of both parties, the highest percentage in 30 years of asking that question. About a quarter of people (25%) say neither party represents them well.