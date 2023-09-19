Most Americans Are Very Tired of Politics

And more people than ever blame both parties in a new survey
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2023 3:59 PM CDT
Most Americans Find Politics Exhausting
If the idea of talking politics these days feels like a wearying chore, you are not alone. A new study by the Pew Research Center finds that 65% of Americans say they often or always feel "exhausted" when thinking about politics. A smaller majority (55%) feels downright angry. Only 10% feel hopeful at the prospect, and a rarer few (4%) feel optimistic.

  • Almost 3 in 10 people (28%) have unfavorable views of both parties, the highest percentage in 30 years of asking that question. About a quarter of people (25%) say neither party represents them well.

  • Only 4% of people say the American political system is working extremely or even very well, though 23% give it a "somewhat well" rating. Most (63%) have little or no confidence in the system.
  • When asked to describe their views of politics in their own words, 79% used negative words such as "divisive" or "corrupt," and only 2% chose positive terms. Along those lines, a whopping 86% agreed with the sentiment that "Republicans and Democrats are more focused on fighting each other than on solving problems."
  • Most respondents (63%) say they're not happy with the current batch of presidential candidates.
  • The results come from two surveys, one of more than 8,000 people in July, and earlier one of more than 5,000 people in June.
