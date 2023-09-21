Boston College Suspends Swimming, Diving Teams

Boston College says it has suspended its men's and women's swimming and diving teams indefinitely because administrators have determined hazing took place within the program. The university didn't disclose details on the hazing when it announced the suspensions Wednesday, the New York Times reports. "The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form," BC Athletics said in a statement . "During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes."

The university said the matter "will be investigated by the Office of the Dean of Students and adjudicated fairly and impartially through the student conduct process." Massachusetts law defines hazing as "any conduct or method of initiation into any student organization, whether on private or public property, which willfully and recklessly endangers the physical or mental health of any student or other person." Under the law, organizers of hazing could face up to a year in prison, a fine of up to $3,000, or both, the Heights student paper reports.

The Boston College Eagles finished last at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference championships on both the men's and women's sides, the Boston Globe reports. The Times reports that the suspension was announced just as the season was getting underway, with a "maroon vs. gold" intrasquad competition scheduled for Saturday and a road meet against George Washington University scheduled for Oct. 7. (In July, Northwestern University fired its head football coach amid a hazing scandal.)