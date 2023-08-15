Unknown Singer's Song Becomes Conservative Anthem

Days after the release of his first professionally recorded song, a relatively unknown country artist and aspiring off-grid farmer from Farmville, Virginia, has suddenly found himself with an audience of millions. It's the kind of success artists like Oliver Anthony only dream of. In the days before the release of "Rich Men North of Richmond," Anthony spoke of his hope that "at least a few" people might take notice. Yet with the support of conservatives including Marjorie Taylor Greene, the passionately sung song blasting "the obese milkin' welfare" and politicians who only seem interested in protecting minors "on an island somewhere" has risen to the top of the iTunes country chart—but also spurred critics. Here's what to know: