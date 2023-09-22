Wall Street Ends Rough Week With Smaller Losses

Pressure built on Wall Street this week after the Federal Reserve indicated it's unlikely to cut its main interest rate by as much in 2024 as investors had hoped, per the AP. Tech stocks in particular have been hit hard, though Nvidia trimmed its loss for the week to 5% after rising 1.7% Friday. Activision Blizzard rose 1.7% after UK regulators gave preliminary approval to Microsoft's restructured $69 billion deal to buy the video-game maker.

Shares of automakers were mixed even after the United Autoworkers said Friday it will expand its strike by walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants in 20 states. The union did not broaden its limited strike against Ford, which it said has met some of the union's demands in talks this week. Ford rose 2.2%, and General Motors fell 0.4%. Stellantis rose 0.3%.