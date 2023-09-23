Bundchen: 'Now I'm Living,' Not Just 'Surviving'

Gisele Bundchen is now spilling more details about how she feels following her split with Tom Brady in a new sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning . "I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way," the 43-year-old tells the program's Lee Cowan , in a clip circulating ahead of the full interview airing Sunday, reports Us Weekly . In the chat filmed at her home in Costa Rica, Bundchen notes, "I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living." She dives into her non-Brady-related stressors, explaining that she had to pull back from work due to panic attacks. "You know when you can't breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, 'I don't want to live like this,'" she says, per a Paramount release previewing the interview.

"Did you really think about jumping?" Cowan asks her. Bundchen replies, "Yeah. For, like, a second, because you're like, I can't." As for her relationship with Brady, Bundchen admits that divorce was "not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," noting that her own parents have been married for a half-century. "But I think you have to accept ... that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart," she says.

None of this is to say that Bundchen plans on a disparagement tour against her ex, a former NFL quarterback. "He's the father of my kids," the mom of two says. "So I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children." Watch the clip here, and see Bundchen speak at length on CBS Sunday Morning, which airs Sunday at 9am ET. (Bundchen spoke with Vanity Fair earlier this year.)