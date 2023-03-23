It's been fairly quiet on the Gisele Bundchen-Tom Brady front since their 2022 divorce, other than some indirect remarks from the re-retired NFL quarterback, but Bundchen is now saying her piece in an interview with Vanity Fair. One of the first things she wants the public to know is just how off the mark coverage was on the couple's split. When writer Michelle Ruiz asks the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel how much of what was written about the demise of her marriage was false, Bundchen replies, "Everything," adding: "It's not so black and white." She calls her "heartbreaking" split with Brady "the death of my dream," noting, "It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could." Bundchen stresses their breakup wasn't due to politics—a MAGA hat was spotted in Brady's locker in 2015—or even because her ex wanted to play football a little longer.

"Like, I would give up my dream because of [one more season]?" she asks. "People really made it about that." Instead, Bundchen points to what Ruiz deems the "gradual drift" that affects many couples. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," Bundchen says. "That doesn't mean you don't love the person," and "when you love someone, you don't put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life.' You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing." As for where things stand now with Brady—with whom she shares kids Benjamin and Vivian, as well as Brady's son Jack, from a previous relationship—Bundchen says, "We're not playing against each other. We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it." Read the full profile here. (Read more Gisele Bundchen stories.)