Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Star Announced

When Super Bowl LVIII is played at Sin City's Allegiant Stadium next year, Usher will be ushering in halftime. A series of announcement videos from Apple Music, which is sponsoring the halftime show along with Roc Nation, feature various people (including Kim Kardashian , Odell Beckham Jr. , and even Usher himself , but the current-day version) calling the young Usher, who is seen in clips from his iconic "Confessions Part II" music video, to break the good news. Usher confirmed the news Sunday, TMZ reports.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," he said. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon." Usher is no stranger to Las Vegas—he's currently performing a residency there through December, ABC News reports. And he's also not exactly a stranger to the Super Bowl stage, having joined in when the Black Eyed Peas headlined the halftime show in 2011.

And as if February 11, 2024, weren't already going to be special enough for him, he also announced Sunday that his album Coming Home will be released the same day as the big game, USA Today reports. The 44-year-old said the album is a "love letter once again to the legacy of my career." (Read more Super Bowl halftime stories.)