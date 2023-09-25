Taylor Swift Spotted With Travis Kelce's Mom as Rumors Swirl

Three months after her "summertime thing" with Matty Healy ended , Taylor Swift may have a fall fling in the works. The singer was spotted at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game, seated in a suite with Travis Kelce's mother Donna, adding fuel to rumors that Swift and Kelce, both 33, might be starting a romance, NBC News reports. Kelce, who famously faced off with his brother this year in the Super Bowl, was spotted attending one of Swift's concerts over the summer, after which he joked with his brother during their podcast that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, People reports.

Rumors began swirling after that about the two being an item, and last week on the Pat McAfee Show, Kelce addressed those rumors for the first time. "I threw the ball in her court," he said, claiming that he told Swift, "I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit." Days later, she was indeed spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears Sunday, but neither the singer nor the football player have said whether she was there as a romantic interest or just a fan. The two were, however, seen leaving the game together, the AP reports. Video of her cheering the Chiefs on next to Kelce's mom quickly went viral. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)