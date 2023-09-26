26-Year-Old Tech CEO Found Dead in Baltimore

A tech CEO who grabbed a spot on the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the Social Impact category was found dead Monday, and the Baltimore Sun reports Pava LaPere's death was on Tuesday ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner's office. Police says the 26-year-old EcoMap Technologies CEO was found at an apartment building in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood just after 11:30am. Police say her body showed signs of blunt-force trauma. A missing persons call for LaPere had been placed shortly before her body was found, reports CBS News .

The Sun reports LaPere had founded EcoMap while still an undergrad at Johns Hopkins University; she graduated from the school in 2019. The company describes itself as "on a mission to make the information around us more accessible, one ecosystem at a time." (By way of example, the Sun specifies one of the data maps the company created was of the city's Black-owned business community.) The company's office is in the 300 block of West Franklin Street, which is the same block where her body was found. WBAL reports the apartment she was found in was her own.

EcoMap had this to say in a statement on X: "The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do." (Read more homicide stories.)