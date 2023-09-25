Russell Brand's Troubles Get Worse

Russell Brand has more than a PR problem now after allegations of sexual offenses were raised in the British media. Police in London say they have "received a number of allegations" against the 48-year-old actor and comedian since the exposé came out, reports Sky News. The Metropolitan Police did not provide details, but it said all were "non-recent" and would be investigated, reports CNN. The Met also encouraged more women to come forward if they believe they were victims. "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, per the Telegraph.
The British media investigation accused Brand of four assaults between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame. And one fellow comedian predicts the accusations will keep coming. "I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand," said Kathy Griffin in an Instagram video, per Page Six. "It has taken forever to catch up with that sleazebag." She added, "There's so many more coming." Brand has denied the allegations and said all the sexual encounters were consensual. (Read more Russell Brand stories.)