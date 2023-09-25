Russell Brand's Troubles Get Worse

Russell Brand has more than a PR problem now after allegations of sexual offenses were raised in the British media. Police in London say they have "received a number of allegations" against the 48-year-old actor and comedian since the exposé came out, reports Sky News. The Metropolitan Police did not provide details, but it said all were "non-recent" and would be investigated, reports CNN. The Met also encouraged more women to come forward if they believe they were victims. "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, per the Telegraph.