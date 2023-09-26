A western Michigan woman was sentenced to up to five years in prison Monday for a crash in which her three young sons drowned after her SUV plunged into an ice-covered pond, per the AP. Leticia Gonzales, 31, had pleaded no contest in August to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and three misdemeanor charges of a moving violation causing death. An Ottawa County judge sentenced the Holland-area woman to a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years after Gonzales told the court she's been living with survivor's guilt since her sons' deaths, WOOD reports. "I lost everything I ever needed and I hate myself so much. I've been sentenced to life without them for the rest of my life, so I'm asking for forgiveness," she said.