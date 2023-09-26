Shakira's Tax Trouble Is Getting Deeper

Shakira is due to stand trial in November on tax fraud charges in Spain—but even if the Colombian pop star is acquitted, her legal troubles will be far from over. The 46-year-old "Queen of Latin Pop" has been charged with tax evasion a second time, the BBC reports. She is accused of failing to pay $7.1 million in income tax to Spain in 2018. Prosecutors say she dodged the tax by using "companies domiciled in countries with low taxation and high opacity," reports Reuters. In the trial due to start Nov. 20, Shakira is charged with evading around $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014 and could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. No trial date has been set for the new charge.