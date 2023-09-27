Target Shuttering 9 Stores for Safety Reasons

Amid an increase in retail thefts including "smash and grab" and "flash rob" type incidents , Target is closing eight West Coast stores (three in San Francisco, three in Portland, and two in Seattle) plus one location in New York City. They will be shuttered as of October 21, CBS News reports. "[W]e cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance," the company says in a statement. "We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

Target says the closings come after other measures, including the addition of security guards and the locking up of merchandise, were attempted in vain. "Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully," the statement says. Target's CEO said in August that assaults on Target employees during the first five months of 2023 were up 120% from the same period a year prior. Employees of the shuttered stores will be allowed the option to transfer to another location; Target says it will still have a total of 150 stores available in the markets where the closures are happening, KIRO reports. (Read more Target stories.)