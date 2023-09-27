Picketing Auto Workers Hit by Car

An employee drove through a picket line as they were leaving a General Motors plant near Flint, Michigan, Tuesday, and in the process struck five people who were picketing as part of the United Auto Workers strike. Police say the striking UAW workers were blocking a driveway at the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek when the collision took place around 4pm, ABC 12 reports. The injuries were minor, but while police say no one was taken to the hospital, a union official says two people were. The driver left the scene and had not been located by police as of Tuesday night, MLive reports.

"General Motors is committed to the health and safety of all employees. Plant leadership is working closely with local authorities to investigate and understand what happened," a GM spokesperson said in a statement. Police say the investigation is ongoing. The union official says the employee got into their car after exiting the plant, "sped up, then hit the brakes, before speeding up again." He adds, "It was uncalled for. These people are out here, you know these are my membership, and they're out here doing a peaceful, legal demonstration. This is very serious and we're going to be pushing this issue." (Read more United Auto Workers stories.)