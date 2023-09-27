Police Say Death of Flight Attendant Is Suspicious

Police in Philadelphia are investigating the death of a flight attendant whose body was found in a room at an airport hotel two days after she was supposed to check out. A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson tells USA Today that the 66-year-old American Airlines flight attendant was found with a cloth in her mouth, though WPVI reports that it was a sock. "The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division," the spokesperson said.
The body was found by cleaning staff around 10:45pm Monday, ABC News reports. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small tells NBC10 that the death is being investigated as suspicious, though there are no signs of forced entry or a struggle in the room. Small says the woman was on "several medications." (Read more Philadelphia stories.)