Late-Night Shows Set Returns

Late-night TV shows were among the first major programs to leave the air when the Writers Guild launched its strike on May 2, and they're going to be among the first to return, starting this weekend. Bill Maher tweeted that Real Time With Bill Maher will be back on HBO on Friday, and the network's Last Week Tonight, which stars John Oliver, will air a new episode on Sunday. The Big 3 networks shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel plan to return Monday, Variety reports. Those hosts had launched a podcast, "Strike Force Five," during the strike, and they announced Wednesday that they'll make no more episodes, per USA Today.