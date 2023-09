Republican presidential candidates, minus frontrunner former President Trump, debated again on Wednesday night—and as in last month's debate in Milwaukee, Trump is being seen as perhaps the night's biggest winner. "This was another debate where the guy leading by 40 points was not onstage and took only the slightest of blows from those who were onstage," writes Andrew Propkop at Vox. "It was also another debate where there was no clear winner—no breakout star that could be elevated to Trump's main challenger." Verdicts on the candidates who were actually on the stage:

Ron DeSantis . The Washington Times puts the Florida governor among the losers, saying: "The man is in second place and not moving. He didn't do anything in this debate to change that calculus. And then there's that awkward forced smile." Liz Peek at Fox News, however, says DeSantis was a winner, "helped by low expectations," who may have cemented his hold on second place with some effective attacks on President Biden.

. The Washington Times puts the Florida governor among the losers, saying: "The man is in second place and not moving. He didn't do anything in this debate to change that calculus. And then there's that awkward forced smile." Liz Peek at Fox News, however, says DeSantis was a winner, "helped by low expectations," who may have cemented his hold on second place with some effective attacks on President Biden. Nikki Haley. A winner, according to SE Cupp at CNN. The former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor "was laser-focused on exposing the weaknesses of the candidates who did bother to show up—more so than anyone else on the stage," Cupp writes. She pointedly took on Florid