Trump Loses Another Court Battle in New York

Donald Trump has suffered another legal setback in New York: A state appeals court on Thursday rejected Trump's effort to delay his fraud trial regarding the value of his properties, reports the New York Times . As a result, the civil trial brought by state attorney general Letitia James could start on Monday. The trial will be presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron, not a jury. Trump himself is listed as a witness, suggesting he might be in court himself in Manhattan, per the AP .

The unusual thing here is that the judge already has agreed with James and found Trump guilty of fraud, ruling that he defrauded banks and investors by overstating the value of his New York properties. The trial will resolve other aspects of the case, including whether Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, will have to pay $250 million in penalties as requested by James. Trump's legal team already is planning an appeal, arguing that language in financial statements absolve the former president of liability. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)