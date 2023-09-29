Alex Jones 'Finally Got His Wish': a Chokehold

"Alex Jones finally got his wish." That's how MMA Mania frames what happened when the Infowars host, conspiracy theorist, and Sandy Hook tormentor appeared Thursday on the El Segundo Podcast hosted by Brazilian jujitsu champ Craig Jones (no relation) and got choked out by the athlete. TMZ notes that Craig Jones "got to live out the real-life fantasy of many of Alex's opponents" by applying the chokehold at the urging of 49-year-old Alex Jones himself, who can be seen goading the younger man into doing it.

"Come on, come do it," Alex Jones cajoles Craig Jones in a video of the incident. A laughing Craig Jones stands up, walks over to Alex Jones, wraps his right arm around the latter's neck, and starts to apply pressure. Alex Jones continues smiling and talking at first, but after about 10 seconds he apparently passes out, "foaming at the mouth" and with his eyes rolled back, per the Mirror. After Craig Jones releases him, Alex Jones snorts and comes to a few seconds later, asking, "What? What'd I just do?"—seemingly unaware that he'd just been knocked out.

Alex Jones had wanted to undergo this chokehold, which cuts off blood to the carotid artery, for some time: In 2019, during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, he begged Brazilian jujitsu legend Eddie Bravo to do the same. Bravo only pretended to do the move, to Alex Jones' frustration. Later Thursday, Craig Jones joked about the incident, poking fun at their shared last name. "The CIA sent me but I couldn't do my dad like that," he wrote on Instagram, showing a clip of him choking the other Jones. (Read more Alex Jones stories.)