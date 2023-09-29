Cat Trapped in Sofa Bed Wins Hearts, Trophy

A cat who was rushed to the vet after being closed in a folding sofa bed has been handed a national award, though one unlikely to ease his trauma. The black cat named Giles is the 2023 recipient of Nationwide's Hambone Award for most unusual pet insurance claim, "named in honor of a dog who ate an entire ham while trapped in a refrigerator," per UPI. As New York City couple Reid W. and Kaitlyn R. explain in a video, Giles loves hanging out in the space beneath their couch when the sofa bed is extended. So when Reid's parents came to visit, he made sure to warn them. "Literally when they walked in the door, I was like, 'There's one and only one rule in the house: 'When you're putting the couch back together, you have to make sure Giles isn't under the couch,'" says Reid.