Embattled Abortion Provider Opens in Wyoming

Wyoming's first full-service abortion provider in years defiantly opened Thursday, nearly a year after an arson attack ravaged it and despite looming laws that could shut it down with some of the toughest abortion restrictions in the US. The clinic in a small stucco building on a busy street in downtown Casper is less than a mile from Interstate 25, where the occasional anti-abortion billboard stands against the open, sparsely populated landscape. Last May, a few weeks before the clinic was set to open, a fire tore through building, leaving soot-stained, smashed windows and police tape to mark the clinic site. A woman who has since been arrested had broken a window, filled aluminum pans with gasoline, and set them ablaze, authorities say. She told told investigators that she opposes abortion and was experiencing anxiety over the facility opening, the AP reports.

With its fire damage repaired, the Wellspring Health Access clinic will be able to provide both abortion-pill and surgical abortions—at least for now. The US Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday on one of two drugs used in pill abortions. Wyoming last month became the first state to pass an explicit ban on abortion pills, which have become the predominant choice for abortions in the US in recent years. Until now, only one other clinic in Wyoming—a women's health center in Jackson, some 250 miles away—has provided medication abortions. Surgical abortions haven't been available in a dedicated Wyoming clinic in at least a decade, according to Wellspring.

Still, access never fully ended. There were at least 88 medication abortions reported by state medical professionals in 2020, and 98 medication abortions were reported in 2021, according to the most recent data from the Wyoming Department of Health. Still, that's not the whole picture of abortion in Wyoming. Hundreds of women travel each year to Colorado and other states for abortions, and the numbers don't include medication abortions conducted at home without medical supervision. Wellspring Health Access will begin taking appointments for services not widely available to Wyoming women in years, per the AP. The clinic opened immediately after receiving a city occupancy permit. Medical procedures are set to begin after a doctor arrives at the clinic next week, according to Wellspring.

The clinic was first set to open as the US Supreme Court was preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering a new state abortion ban that took effect July 27. That day, Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens blocked the ban pending a lawsuit filed by four women, including two obstetricians and two nonprofits, Wellspring among them. The same women and nonprofits are now suing over two new state abortion laws—a first-in-the-nation abortion pill ban and an overall abortion ban the Legislature passed this winter. As before, three days after the new ban took effect March 19, Owens suspended it, ruling that the law may still violate a state constitutional amendment saying residents have the right to make their own health care decisions. Owens didn't rule on the pill ban, but it doesn't take effect until July 1.