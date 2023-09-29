Mick Jagger: My Kids Don't Need $500M

Yes, Mick Jagger is aware of the mind-boggling sums he and the Rolling Stones might receive should they sell their music catalog. No, he has no plans to do so. "The children don't need $500 million to live well," he tells the Wall Street Journal in a lengthy and wide-ranging interview. "Come on." Without offering details, he suggested his fortune might instead go to charity. "You maybe do some good in the world." Jagger did, however, acknowledge that the band can continue to make money after he's gone.