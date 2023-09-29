Mick Jagger: My Kids Don't Need $500M

Rolling Stones frontman dismisses the idea of cashing in on his music catalog
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2023 2:53 PM CDT
Mick Jagger: My Kids Don't Need $500M
Mick Jagger arrives at the Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in London.   (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Yes, Mick Jagger is aware of the mind-boggling sums he and the Rolling Stones might receive should they sell their music catalog. No, he has no plans to do so. "The children don't need $500 million to live well," he tells the Wall Street Journal in a lengthy and wide-ranging interview. "Come on." Without offering details, he suggested his fortune might instead go to charity. "You maybe do some good in the world." Jagger did, however, acknowledge that the band can continue to make money after he's gone.

"You can have a posthumous business now, can't you?" he says. "You can have a posthumous tour," a reference to holograms and such. For the record, the 80-year-old Jagger has eight children, from 52-year-old Karis Hunt Jagger (with former actress Marsha Hunt) to 6-year-old Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger (with current partner Melanie Hamrick, a ballerina), according to People. The offspring in between are Jade, 51; Elizabeth, 39; James, 38; Georgia May, 31; Gabriel, 25; and Lucas, 24. (Jagger is plugging the group's new album.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X