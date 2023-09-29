Mick Jagger: My Kids Don't Need $500M

Yes, Mick Jagger is aware of the mind-boggling sums he and the Rolling Stones might receive should they sell their music catalog. No, he has no plans to do so. "The children don't need $500 million to live well," he tells the Wall Street Journal in a lengthy and wide-ranging interview. "Come on." Without offering details, he suggested his fortune might instead go to charity. "You maybe do some good in the world." Jagger did, however, acknowledge that the band can continue to make money after he's gone.
"You can have a posthumous business now, can't you?" he says. "You can have a posthumous tour," a reference to holograms and such. For the record, the 80-year-old Jagger has eight children, from 52-year-old Karis Hunt Jagger (with former actress Marsha Hunt) to 6-year-old Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger (with current partner Melanie Hamrick, a ballerina), according to People. The offspring in between are Jade, 51; Elizabeth, 39; James, 38; Georgia May, 31; Gabriel, 25; and Lucas, 24. (Jagger is plugging the group's new album.)