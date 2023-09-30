A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing "multiple fatalities" and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday. The accident, which involved "multiple" vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on US Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25pm local time, Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement, per the AP. Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate 1-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said. "At this time, there are multiple fatalities," the statement said. The number of deaths wasn't immediately disclosed.
The highway between Teutopolis, about 92 miles southeast of the Illinois capital of Springfield, and Montrose is closed. A rep from the Illinois State Police said emergency crews were still on the scene Saturday morning working to contain the leak, per CNN. Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures aren't followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.
