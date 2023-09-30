A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing "multiple fatalities" and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday. The accident, which involved "multiple" vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on US Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25pm local time, Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement, per the AP. Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate 1-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said. "At this time, there are multiple fatalities," the statement said. The number of deaths wasn't immediately disclosed.