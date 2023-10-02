Bill Belichick Becomes a Meme in His Worst-Ever Loss

Patriots get blown out by 35 points
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 2, 2023 9:55 AM CDT
Bill Belichick's Worst Game as Coach Is Meme-Worthy
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.   (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Just how bad was Sunday's loss for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? The legendary, and legendarily stoic, coach became an "instant meme" for frustration, reports NESN. Cameras caught Belichick covering his eyes on the sideline during the 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the jokes quickly followed. The blowout wasn't just the worst for Belichick in the post-Tom Brady era, it was his worst ever as a head coach, a stretch that began in 1991, writes Khari Thompson at Boston.com.

"No one had ever beaten a Belichick-coached team by 35 points until Sunday, when the Cowboys pulverized the Patriots during a contest that ended 38-3 at Dallas' AT&T Stadium," per Thompson. Sure, go ahead and fault quarterback Mac Jones, who got yanked in the third quarter, but the "blame lies squarely" on Belichick, writes Chris Branch at the Athletic. "He controls the field and roster construction. In a crowded AFC East, what's the path forward from 1-3?" (Read more Bill Belichick stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X