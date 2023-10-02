Bill Belichick Becomes a Meme in His Worst-Ever Loss

Just how bad was Sunday's loss for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? The legendary, and legendarily stoic, coach became an "instant meme" for frustration, reports NESN. Cameras caught Belichick covering his eyes on the sideline during the 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the jokes quickly followed. The blowout wasn't just the worst for Belichick in the post-Tom Brady era, it was his worst ever as a head coach, a stretch that began in 1991, writes Khari Thompson at Boston.com.