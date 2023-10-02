Bill Belichick Becomes a Meme in His Worst-Ever Loss

Just how bad was Sunday's loss for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? The legendary, and legendarily stoic, coach became an "instant meme" for frustration, reports NESN. Cameras caught Belichick covering his eyes on the sideline during the 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the jokes quickly followed. The blowout wasn't just the worst for Belichick in the post-Tom Brady era, it was his worst ever as a head coach, a stretch that began in 1991, writes Khari Thompson at Boston.com.
"No one had ever beaten a Belichick-coached team by 35 points until Sunday, when the Cowboys pulverized the Patriots during a contest that ended 38-3 at Dallas' AT&T Stadium," per Thompson. Sure, go ahead and fault quarterback Mac Jones, who got yanked in the third quarter, but the "blame lies squarely" on Belichick, writes Chris Branch at the Athletic. "He controls the field and roster construction. In a crowded AFC East, what's the path forward from 1-3?" (Read more Bill Belichick stories.)