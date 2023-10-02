Trump Arrives at NYC Court for Fraud Trial

Former President Trump showed up on Monday for a trial in a lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties, after vowing to defend his reputation in a case he calls "a sham." Trump, who built his political career on his fame as a billionaire real estate ace, appeared voluntarily for a trial that has high stakes for him, per the AP . Judge Arthur Engoron already has ruled that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. It is a non-jury trial, so Engoron will decide on six other claims in the lawsuit, including financial damages.

James, a Democrat, is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The judge's ruling last week, if upheld on appeal, could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses, and a suburban estate. In posts overnight on his Truth Social site, Trump said he was going to court "to fight for my name and reputation," denounced the case as "A SHAM," and called on the attorney general and judge to resign.

James, for her part, had this to say before the trial: "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law." She added, per CNN, that "the law is both powerful and fragile, and today in court we will prove our case." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)