Trump Arrives at NYC Court for Fraud Trial

New York attorney general Letitia James says 'no one is above the law'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 2, 2023 9:11 AM CDT
Trump Arrives at NYC Court for Fraud Trial
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks outside New York Supreme Court ahead of former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 in New York.   (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Former President Trump showed up on Monday for a trial in a lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties, after vowing to defend his reputation in a case he calls "a sham." Trump, who built his political career on his fame as a billionaire real estate ace, appeared voluntarily for a trial that has high stakes for him, per the AP. Judge Arthur Engoron already has ruled that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. It is a non-jury trial, so Engoron will decide on six other claims in the lawsuit, including financial damages.

James, a Democrat, is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The judge's ruling last week, if upheld on appeal, could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses, and a suburban estate. In posts overnight on his Truth Social site, Trump said he was going to court "to fight for my name and reputation," denounced the case as "A SHAM," and called on the attorney general and judge to resign.

James, for her part, had this to say before the trial: "My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law." She added, per CNN, that "the law is both powerful and fragile, and today in court we will prove our case." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X