One of McHenry's First Acts: Ordering Pelosi to Vacate Office

Within hours of becoming the acting House speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry ordered Nancy Pelosi out of her "hideaway" office at the US Capitol. "Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed," reads an email sent to Pelosi's office Tuesday and seen by Politico . The email, from the GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, said that Speaker Pro Tem McHenry was reassigning the office "for speaker office use." The so-called "hideaway" office is one of just a small number allotted to senior representatives, the Hill reports. ( USA Today explained in 2014 that the "secret" offices are unmarked, second offices that give lawmakers somewhere to "sneak away" from their regular, marked offices, and that only a few House members have them, as they're more often used by senators.)

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday night. "This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition. As Speaker, I gave former Speaker Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished. Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them. Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let's hope they get to work on what's truly important for the American people." Pelosi's staff, with help from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' staff, was seen packing up the office Tuesday night as ordered. (Read more Patrick McHenry stories.)