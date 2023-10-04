6 Reactions to the Priscilla Movie Trailer

The trailer for Sofia Coppola's much-anticipated (and already well-reviewed) Priscilla, the Priscilla Presley biopic that lands in theaters November 3, was released Tuesday, and it's being called "gorgeous"—and dark. A few reactions:
- Vogue calls the trailer not just gorgeous but "utterly ravishing," and gushes over the "glorious '60s fashion" and style that will be on display.
- Beautiful, yes, but also dark: Mashable notes that the trailer "doesn't shy from the legendary romance's darker side," with scenes showcasing Elvis Presley's temper, infidelities, and the "gendered control" that was wielded over Priscilla.
- There's also, of course, the controversial fact that Priscilla was just 14 when she met Elvis, a decade her elder; they wed when she was 21, USA Today reports, noting that Priscilla has insisted in the past their relationship was based on mutual respect despite the age gap.