6 Reactions to the Priscilla Movie Trailer

The trailer for Sofia Coppola's much-anticipated (and already well-reviewed) Priscilla, the Priscilla Presley biopic that lands in theaters November 3, was released Tuesday, and it's being called "gorgeous"—and dark. A few reactions:

  • Vogue calls the trailer not just gorgeous but "utterly ravishing," and gushes over the "glorious '60s fashion" and style that will be on display.
  • Beautiful, yes, but also dark: Mashable notes that the trailer "doesn't shy from the legendary romance's darker side," with scenes showcasing Elvis Presley's temper, infidelities, and the "gendered control" that was wielded over Priscilla.
  • There's also, of course, the controversial fact that Priscilla was just 14 when she met Elvis, a decade her elder; they wed when she was 21, USA Today reports, noting that Priscilla has insisted in the past their relationship was based on mutual respect despite the age gap.

  • Salon goes so far as to call it a "toxic love story," noting the clip in which Elvis throws a chair that flies by Priscilla's head. "Glimpses of the trailer focus on the blossoming young love contrasted with the real-life levels of trauma, stress and dysfunction that plagued the couple's relationship," Nardos Haile writes.
  • Interestingly, what's not included in the trailer? Any music by Elvis, CNN notes. Coppola reportedly couldn't get Elvis' estate to agree to let her use it, so there's none on the soundtrack.
  • And as for Elvis, he's played by Jacob Elordi, and BuzzFeed says people are reacting "intensely" to his portrayal of the King. One fan calls it "genius" that the "freakishly tall giant" actor (he's reportedly 6'5") was chosen to play Elvis, who was 6'0", giving Elvis and Priscilla a much larger height differential than they truly had.
