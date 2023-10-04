5 People Shot at Baltimore University

(This article has been updated with new details throughout.) Police asked people in the vicinity of Baltimore's Morgan State University to shelter in place Tuesday night after an active shooter situation. Five people were shot near a dormitory at the historically Black university (HBCU) around 9:30pm, WBAL-TV and the Baltimore Sun report. A suspect fled into a dorm, and media footage showed emergency vehicles surrounding a taped-off residential building on the campus of the small college, CNN reports, as police were reportedly working to clear the dorm and apprehend the suspect. Later, it was reported that multiple shooters may have been involved.

The shelter in place order was lifted by early Wednesday, Fox 5 DC reports, and police said the shooting was no longer considered "active," though the investigation is ongoing and police did not yet have a suspect or suspects in custody. The victims, four men and one woman ages 18 to 22, were said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's Homecoming week on the campus, and students said Miss and Mr. Morgan State University had been crowned shortly before the shots rang out. Wednesday's classes have been canceled. (Read more Baltimore stories.)