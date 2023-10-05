Silenced Member of 'Tennessee Three' Sues State

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, a young Democrat who has for months been a target of state House Republicans, has had enough. The 28-year-old filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the state, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, and House administrative officials, alleging Republicans have repeatedly violated his constitutional rights by blocking him "from expressing views on critical issues," per CNN . The House voted to expel Jones in April after he stood with two colleagues in a pro-gun control protest in the gallery days after a deadly school shooting. He and Rep. Justin Pearson, another young Black Democrat who was also expelled, regained their seats on an interim basis before reclaiming them in an August special election.

However, Jones was soon censured by Republicans again. They voted to silence him for part of a day on the basis that he'd violated a new rule requiring members to speak only about the bill being debated. While criticizing a bill to allow more law enforcement officers in schools, Jones spoke of alternative measures, including putting more mental health professionals in schools. His suit claims both the expulsion and the new rules on debate, allowing members to be silenced for as long as the remaining year, are unconstitutional, per the AP. "This is about challenging authoritarianism," Jones tells MSNBC host Joy Reid. "At every opportunity, [Sexton] has chosen discrimination and censorship instead of democracy and rule of law."

Republican leaders have defended the expulsions as necessary to show disruptions will not be tolerated and the new House rules as promoting respect and accountability, per the AP. But a judge previously found one rule passed by the House, banning members of the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings, was a violation of free speech rights. Jones' suit aims to prevent Sexton and the state "from continuing to suppress dissent, whether through the updated House rules or otherwise." Jones, whose legal team includes former US Attorney General Eric Holder, also wants certain benefits, including his committee positions and pre-expulsion seniority level, reinstated, as well as a 12-month credit in the state's retirement system. (Read more Justin Jones stories.)