Nashville Sends Ousted Democrat Right Back to House

Days after he was expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives, Justin Jones has been returned to the legislature on a unanimous vote by the Nashville Metropolitan Council. Supporters cheered as the Democrat again took the oath of office on the state Capitol steps Monday afternoon, per the Hill. Jones, whom Republican lawmakers said they removed because of his actions during a demonstration demanding gun-control measures, was the only person nominated to be interim state representative for the 52nd District. After the council clerk read the 36th yea, prompting cheers and applause, Jones joined hundreds of protesters in walking to the Capitol, per CNN, chanting "Whose house? Our House."

"Today we are sending a resounding message that democracy will not be killed in the comfort of silence," Jones told the crowd from the Capitol steps. There also were cheers as Jones walked back into the House chamber, introduced by Democratic Rep. Antonio Parkinson as "our newest member." Jones will be eligible to run in a special election for the seat, per USA Today. Rep. Justin Pearson, a Democrat who was voted out of the House at the same time last week, could be returned on the same basis when the Shelby County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday in Memphis. (Read more Tennessee stories.)