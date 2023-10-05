2030 FIFA World Cup Will Be Held on 3 Continents

The 2026 men's soccer World Cup will be the first to be held in three countries—the US, Canada, and Mexico—but 2030 will go a step further with games in three continents. FIFA, world soccer's governing body, announced Wednesday that the tournament will be hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, but the opening three games will be played in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, the Guardian reports. The first World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930. FIFA said a ceremony would be held in the capital, Montevideo, to mark the centenary.

FIFA said Wednesday that the Asian and Oceanian continental federations would be invited to bid to host the event in 2034, and Saudi Arabia submitted a bid soon afterward, Politico reports. Australia is also expected to submit a bid. Indonesia and China could also be contenders.

The decision to have six countries host the tournament was condemned by environmental groups because of the air miles. The Fan Supporters Europe group also spoke out, the AP reports. "FIFA continues its cycle of destruction against the greatest tournament on earth," FSE said in a statement. "Horrendous for supporters, disregards the environment and rolls the red carpet out to a host for 2034 with an appalling human rights record." (Read more World Cup stories.)