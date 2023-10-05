Help Is On the Way for Your Overheated iPhone 15

Apple releases patch to remedy Pro models running 'warmer than expected'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 5, 2023 7:53 AM CDT
Apple Releases Fix for Overheated iPhone 15
Two iPhone 15 Pro Max phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 12.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Complaints about Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro models running too hot have been heeded. The company released a patch on Wednesday, noting that the included updates and bug fixes included in iOS 17.0.3 should take care of the overheating issue. "We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected," Apple told the AP in a statement last week, after media reports circulated about consumer complaints. The company tells CNET that the issue wasn't because of a problem with the physical phone itself, but due to a software glitch, as well as "recent updates to third-party apps" like Uber and Instagram.

There'd been whispers that the overheating may have been caused by Apple's new processor or lightweight titanium casing housing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which the company now says it not the case. The AP notes it's not unusual for iPhones to get "uncomfortably warm" during the first few days of use or when backing up—but the current issues "have gone beyond those typical situations."

Looking to download the update? Head to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone, select "Install Now," and follow the screen prompts. CNET offers some additional tips to keep your phone comfortably cool, including keeping your phone's software and apps updated, as bugs like the one Apple cites can cause overheating. (Read more iPhone stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X