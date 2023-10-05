Complaints about Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro models running too hot have been heeded. The company released a patch on Wednesday, noting that the included updates and bug fixes included in iOS 17.0.3 should take care of the overheating issue. "We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected," Apple told the AP in a statement last week, after media reports circulated about consumer complaints. The company tells CNET that the issue wasn't because of a problem with the physical phone itself, but due to a software glitch, as well as "recent updates to third-party apps" like Uber and Instagram.

There'd been whispers that the overheating may have been caused by Apple's new processor or lightweight titanium casing housing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which the company now says it not the case. The AP notes it's not unusual for iPhones to get "uncomfortably warm" during the first few days of use or when backing up—but the current issues "have gone beyond those typical situations."

Looking to download the update? Head to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone, select "Install Now," and follow the screen prompts. CNET offers some additional tips to keep your phone comfortably cool, including keeping your phone's software and apps updated, as bugs like the one Apple cites can cause overheating. (Read more iPhone stories.)