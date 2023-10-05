Here Are This Year's MacArthur Geniuses

The MacArthur Foundation has announced its 2023 list of 20 "geniuses" who will receive grants of $800,000 over the next five years to spend any way they choose. The winners—12 women, seven men, and one nonbinary person—include writers, artists, and scientists, the Washington Post reports.

Among the winners, which the Chicago-based foundation calls "fellows," is Ada Limon, who was recently appointed to a second term as the national poet laureate. She says she missed calls from an unknown number the day after her grandmother died and called back after getting an email from the foundation. "I felt like losing the matriarch of my family and then receiving this, it felt like it was a gift from her in some ways," she tells the AP.