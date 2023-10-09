He Just Shattered the Marathon World Record

Kelvin Kiptum on Sunday ran the Chicago Marathon in what once would have been an unthinkable time: just 35 seconds over 2 hours. The Kenyan runner's 2:00:35 finish, which still must be ratified, beat the previous world record for a marathon, set by Eliud Kipchoge, by 34 seconds; it's the first time anyone has run a marathon in less than 2:01:00, CNN reports. The second-place finisher, Daniel Kibet Mateiko, was three minutes and 27 seconds behind him. Astonishingly, Kiptum, 23, ran his first marathon just last December (in fact, he ran the fastest-ever marathon debut in that race) and Chicago was just his third competitive marathon after he set a course record in London in April.