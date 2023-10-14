A tight end on the San Francisco 49ers will have to fork over nearly $14,000 after the NFL dinged him for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fifth week of season play. A source tells ESPN that George Kittle was hit with the hefty fine after he wore a gray T-shirt on Sunday during his team's winning matchup against the Cowboys that featured, in blue lettering, the words "F--- Dallas" (see a pic here ). Kittle had the tee on underneath his red 49ers jersey, revealing it while celebrating a 49ers touchdown in the fourth quarter.

After the game, sources told ESPN that the league was considering fining Kittle under its ban on "personal messages" on uniforms—a fine that typically runs $10,927. Instead, it looks like the 30-year-old will now be handing over $13,659 due to a first offense for unsportsmanlike conduct, per USA Today. Kittle concedes that he knew before donning the T-shirt that he might be inviting trouble. "It is what it is," he said Thursday. "It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

Kittle also said that he would "100%" wear the T-shirt again. His coach, Kyle Shanahan, shrugged his shoulders at the commotion. "Just Kittle, WWE stuff, entertainment," he said. "Not really much, just smiled at it." NBC Sports notes that Dallas and San Francisco aren't set to meet up again during the regular season, though they could play against each other in the playoffs if both teams make it to that point. (Read more San Francisco 49ers stories.)