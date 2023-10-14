As Morgan State University officials ramp up plans for more security, including a 1.5-mile wall , after five people were injured during a shooting earlier this month on campus during homecoming festivities, local cops have been busy tracking down suspects. The Baltimore Police Department announced Friday that they arrested a 17-year-old male on Thursday without incident in Washington, DC, in connection with the shooting, reports CNN . The juvenile is now facing multiple charges of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant is out for 18-year-old Jovan Williams, also accused of attempted murder in the college shooting. "Williams is considered armed and dangerous," the police note in a release. "Please contact 911 immediately if you come in contact with this individual or have any further information." Authorities say the suspects were IDed from surveillance video from the shooting.

"Neither [of the suspects] are Morgan students nor have a connection to this university," Morgan State officials said in a Friday statement, per the AP. DC's Metropolitan Police Department notes that Williams has been wanted since July on federal gun and drug conspiracy charges. "We will not rest until Williams is in custody," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in his own Friday statement. It's believed at the moment that there were only two gunmen involved in the Oct. 3 shooting. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. (Read more Morgan State University stories.)