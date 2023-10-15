Speeding Ticket: A Cool $1.4M

A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket—and it wasn't a typo, exactly. Savannah city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine. Connor Cato said he received the citation after being pulled over in September for driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. He called the court thinking the figure was a typo. Cato was told he either had to pay the amount or appear in court in December, the AP reports.