Speeding Ticket: A Cool $1.4M

A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket—and it wasn't a typo, exactly. Savannah city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine. Connor Cato said he received the citation after being pulled over in September for driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. He called the court thinking the figure was a typo. Cato was told he either had to pay the amount or appear in court in December, the AP reports.
Savannah officials say anyone caught driving more than 35 mph above the speed limit has to appear in court, where a judge will determine the actual fine. They said the figure Cato received reflected an automatically generated placeholder. The actual fine cannot exceed $1,000 in addition to state mandated costs. The officials said the court is working on adjusting the language in e-citations to avoid such confusion in the future.
