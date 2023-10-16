Things Are Looking Grim for Mike Pence

FEC filings were due at midnight Sunday, and they begin to tell a tale of the Republican presidential primary. As Politico reports, the campaign of former VP Mike Pence is "running on fumes," with just $1.2 million in the coffers and more than $600,000 in debt. A Pence insider says "that debt number is gonna be impossible to pay back," adding that "when he drops out he's going to have to do debt-retirement fundraisers." Pence pulled in $3.3 million in the third quarter, even kicking in $150,000 of his own funds, which Politico notes is "significant" for a public servant who never earned six figures until he was vice president. CNN has a look at other candidates' standings:
- Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor raised north of $11 million, though CNN notes that he "spent much of it." Payroll ran $1.2 million, though DeSantis has slashed his campaign staff by a third.
- Nikki Haley: The former South Carolina governor's filing showed she had about $11.5 million on hand at the end of the period.
- Tim Scott: The South Carolina senator had $13.3 million in cash, and $11.6 million of that can be spent in the GOP primary.
- Chris Christie: The former NJ governor raised $3.8 million in the third quarter and had about the same in the bank as of the end of last month. All of that can be spent in the primary, and he's banking on New Hampshire.
- Vivek Ramaswamy: The tech billionaire pulled in $7.4 million in the third quarter and had $4.2 million in the bank as of the end of last month.
Former President Trump, far and away the frontrunner in the primary, raised $24.5 million in the third quarter, reports Politico
