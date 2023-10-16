Things Are Looking Grim for Mike Pence

FEC filings were due at midnight Sunday, and they begin to tell a tale of the Republican presidential primary. As Politico reports, the campaign of former VP Mike Pence is "running on fumes," with just $1.2 million in the coffers and more than $600,000 in debt. A Pence insider says "that debt number is gonna be impossible to pay back," adding that "when he drops out he's going to have to do debt-retirement fundraisers." Pence pulled in $3.3 million in the third quarter, even kicking in $150,000 of his own funds, which Politico notes is "significant" for a public servant who never earned six figures until he was vice president. CNN has a look at other candidates' standings: