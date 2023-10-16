Renowned Iranian Filmmaker Is Stabbed to Death

A filmmaker hailed as "one of the pioneers of Iranian cinema" has been stabbed to death along with his wife in their home near Tehran, reports AFP. Dariush Mehrjui was killed Saturday night along with wife Vahideh Mohammadifar, a screenwriter. Authorities say Mehrjui texted his daughter about 9pm to come over for dinner, and she found their bodies upon arrival 90 minutes later. Over the weekend, an Iranian newspaper featured an interview with Mohammadifar in which she said their house had been burgled and she had been threatened. However, details about that or any possible motive remained murky. Local media reports say police have identified four suspects, per the BBC.
The 83-year-old Mehrjui was considered a giant in what was known as Iran's new wave cinema, which focused on "realism," per the AP. One of his breakthrough films was The Cow of 1969, about a villager's obsession with the animal. Later films included Hamoun, The Pear Tree, and Leila, the last one about an infertile woman who encourages her husband to take a second wife. Mehrjui once said of his films that they were not explicitly political, "but everything is political." In a statement, Iranian culture minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili called Mehrjui as "one of the pioneers of Iranian cinema" and "the creator of eternal works."