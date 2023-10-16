Renowned Iranian Filmmaker Is Stabbed to Death

A filmmaker hailed as "one of the pioneers of Iranian cinema" has been stabbed to death along with his wife in their home near Tehran, reports AFP. Dariush Mehrjui was killed Saturday night along with wife Vahideh Mohammadifar, a screenwriter. Authorities say Mehrjui texted his daughter about 9pm to come over for dinner, and she found their bodies upon arrival 90 minutes later. Over the weekend, an Iranian newspaper featured an interview with Mohammadifar in which she said their house had been burgled and she had been threatened. However, details about that or any possible motive remained murky. Local media reports say police have identified four suspects, per the BBC.