This Item in Boebert's FEC Filing Is Raising Eyebrows

The headlines over Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice date last month have mostly died down, but a new one popped up over the weekend tied to the GOP congresswoman's companion that night. Politico reported Sunday that, according to a recent filing with the Federal Election Commision, Boebert's campaign laid out $317.48 at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, a drinking establishment in Aspen, Colorado, said to be owned by Quinn Gallagher, the man who saw (part of) Beetlejuice with Boebert.

A description in the filing lists "event catering" as the reason for the expenditure. Per Insider, it's not clear if Boebert herself forked over the funds or if it was a campaign staffer. Whatever the case may be, Politico notes that Hooch is said to be an LGBTQ+-friendly bar that's hosted drag shows, which Boebert has railed against in the past. The Republican says she parted ways romantically with Gallagher not long after their ill-fated date, calling him a "great man" that she just couldn't go out with due to him being a Democrat. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)