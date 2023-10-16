Kevin Spacey's face never makes a showing in the upcoming thriller Control, but his voice does—and that was apparently enough for a London movie theater, which has now canceled its planned world premiere of the film due to Spacey's involvement. In July, the 64-year-old actor was found not guilty in the British capital of sexual assault, but staff at the Prince Charles Cinema still don't want anything to do with him. "We have an issue," began a recent email sent by Greg Lynn, who runs the theater, to Lauren Metcalfe, one of the film's producers who co-stars with Spacey in the movie, per the Telegraph . "My staff, as well as I, are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film."

Lynn then tells Metcalfe that he needs to cancel the film's showing at the cinema. In the movie, Spacey's voice is heard in a series of phone calls; he's billed as "The Voice" in the IMDb cast listing. Metcalfe tells the Telegraph that the cancellation came "out of the blue," and that the whole commotion around the movie has been "very shocking," as "Kevin Spacey has done nothing wrong." Per Deadline, Gene Fallaize, the movie's director, announced on Wednesday that the film had already found a new home for its premiere: London's Genesis Cinema.

A rep for Metcalfe tells Variety that the Genesis is a "much better and more appropriate venue." Meanwhile, Spacey's attorney calls the Prince Charles Cinema's decision "beyond disappointing." "It rejects the legal process of two countries, ignores the overwhelming evidence of Kevin's innocence, and disregards the sacrifice of dozens of impartial jurors who found Kevin 100% innocent," reads a statement from Chase Scolnick. Fallaize adds that Spacey was "a dream to work with" on the movie, per the Telegraph. Control is due out Dec. 15.