New Shift in Fostering: A Fight to Keep the Babies

What happens when foster parents don't want to give up the child in their care? ProPublica goes inside the personal struggles that families with children or grandchildren in foster care have had trying to get their loved ones back. While foster care has traditionally aimed to unite children back with their birth families whenever possible, a new strategy called "foster parent intervening" has turned this notion on its head in a few states. The story highlights the case of Alicia Johansen and Fred Thornton of Colorado, whose newborn son was taken into custody in 2019 when he was born prematurely. Johansen, a meth user who didn't know she was pregnant until six months in, delivered her baby about 10 weeks early, when he weighed only 2.5 pounds. That wake-up call forced the new parents to do everything necessary to get their child back.