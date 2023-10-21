A former Philadelphia police officer has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls—often while in uniform and in the back of his police vehicle, per the AP. Patrick Heron, 54, entered his pleas Friday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in advance of a trial on more than 200 counts that included child sex assault, child pornography, kidnapping, and related offenses, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer. Jane Roh, spokesperson for the Philadelphia district attorney's office, said victims who are now spared the trauma of a trial welcomed the guilty plea. Defense attorney Anthony List also said he hoped the plea would spare the victims the anguish of having to testify, adding, "Hopefully everyone can move on."