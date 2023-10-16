An Illinois landlord accused of stabbing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy to death could face federal charges as well as state hate crime charges. Joseph Czuba, 71, was due in court Monday as family members prepared to bury Wadea Al-Fayoume, who was stabbed 26 times Saturday morning in an attack that also seriously injured his mother. In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was "heartbroken by the abhorrent killing," ABC7 reports. He said the Justice Department has opened a federal hate crimes investigation.

Mother still hospitalized. Wadea's funeral was scheduled for Monday at a mosque in suburban Chicago, but his mother is still hospitalized with 12 stab wounds, the New York Times reports. "This is a heavy day that we hoped would never come. As they say, the smallest coffins are the heaviest," said Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. He said the boy's mother "will be feeling Wadea's loss more than anyone, but she is forced to mourn alone rather in the warm embrace of family and community at this time."