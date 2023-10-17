One of North America's very first skiing destinations will be shuttered for the first time in nearly 90 years. Outside reports that the Black Mountain Ski Area, located in Jackson, New Hampshire, won't be operating during the upcoming winter season, according to the Fichera family, which has owned the ski area since 1995. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, including soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather, extreme staffing shortages throughout the region, and many other challenges, we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations," the family's Wednesday statement reads.

"Thank you for being the true spirit of skiing and keeping the dream alive," the Ficheras wrote to patrons and staffers, adding that those who'd already bought season tickets were in the process of being refunded. The Black Mountain Ski Area, New Hampshire's oldest, came into existence in 1934, when the first trail was etched into the mountain by the Civilian Conservation Corps. "Despite waves of corporate sales at other ski areas in the region, Fichera has retained the independent feel at Black, keeping the ski area in operation whilst steadily improving snowmaking capabilities," per New England Ski History.

Outside notes that Black Mountain's owners struggled to stay afloat as a "mom-and-pop operation," even as "megaresorts" sprung up around it in the ski industry. "I am very sad to see one of the oldest, and [one] with some of the best history in the ski industry in New England and the United States, close its doors," one skier commented on Facebook. Locals are also bummed about the news, which they say will impact Jackson's bottom line.

"It definitely will affect our business," a pizzeria owner in town tells WMUR. "We used to send pizzas up there every Friday night." Some are hoping the move isn't permanent, including trade group Ski New Hampshire, per New England Ski Journal. "We respect Black Mountain's need to close for the season and look forward to learning of any developments that may lead to its reopening in the near future," SNH said in a statement last week. (Read more New Hampshire stories.)