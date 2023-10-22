Rare Whisky Up for Auction Is Pretty Pricey

There are only 40 bottles of the Macallan Adami 1926, a Scotch whisky that spent 60 years aging in sherry casks, and someone is about to be the lucky owner of one of them. Per the Drink Business, Sotheby's has one of the rare bottles up for auction, and pre-sale prices estimate it could bring in somewhere between $900,000 to $1.5 million. This limited beverage is the oldest vintage ever produced by Macallan, and after it was bottled in 1986, it was only available to the brand's top clientele. Only some of the bottles were available for sale, and they're not all still full. One is believed to have been opened and consumed (based on photos taken of that very special occasion), and another was likely destroyed in a 2011 earthquake in Japan.