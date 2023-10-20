US Soldier Who Fled to North Korea Charged With Desertion: Sources

An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States last month has been detained by the US military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child. The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by the Associated Press . The officials who confirmed King's confinement spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced. King's mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she loved her son "unconditionally" and was "extremely concerned about his mental health."

Desertion is a very serious charge and can result in imprisonment for as much as three years. King is also accused of kicking and punching other officers last year, unlawfully possessing alcohol, making a false statement, and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity. That last allegation dates to July 10, the same day he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges. One week later, facing the possibility of additional disciplinary actions and discharge upon being sent back to the US, King, 23, ran across the heavily fortified border. After about two months, Pyongyang abruptly announced that it would expel him. He was flown on Sept. 28 to an Air Force base in Texas.

Once back in the US, King was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston outside San Antonio. He went through what the military describes as a "reintegration" process that included medical exams, psychological assessments and debriefings. And he was also allowed to meet with family. Because he had willingly run into enemy hands, he legally was kept in military custody throughout that process. While he was gone, Army leaders declared him absent without leave, opting to not consider him a deserter, which is far more serious. By declaring King a deserter, the Army would have to conclude that King left and intended to stay away permanently. In times of war, desertion can carry the death penalty.