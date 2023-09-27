North Korea Expelling US Soldier

North Korea says it has decided to expel a US soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King, who bolted into the North while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village, per the AP. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored "ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination" within the US Army. The agency did not say when authorities plan to expel King. (Read more Travis King stories.)